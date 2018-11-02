Private Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 35.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $3,471,507.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,406,999.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $137.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $129.74 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $116.55 and a 1 year high of $163.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

