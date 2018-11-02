Private Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Raytheon (RTN)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon in the second quarter valued at about $230,415,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Raytheon by 45.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,698,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,378,000 after buying an additional 840,321 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 49.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,154,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,148,000 after buying an additional 716,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Raytheon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,268,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,383,000 after buying an additional 461,461 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon in the second quarter valued at about $85,666,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $180.83 on Friday. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Raytheon in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.08.

In related news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total transaction of $657,853.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,220 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

