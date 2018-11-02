Progressive Corp (PGR) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 409.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 82.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 8,571.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “$60.39” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Progressive to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Argus upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Progressive from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.64.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 390,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,095,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,064,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,164 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $69.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.42%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

