Promotion Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $112,996.00 (PC)

Promotion Coin (CURRENCY:PC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Promotion Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX and Bit-Z. Promotion Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $112,996.00 worth of Promotion Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Promotion Coin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Promotion Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00149804 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00252661 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $623.32 or 0.09775675 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Promotion Coin

Promotion Coin’s total supply is 8,750,000,000 tokens. Promotion Coin’s official Twitter account is @PromotionChain. The official website for Promotion Coin is www.pchain.io.

Buying and Selling Promotion Coin

Promotion Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Promotion Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Promotion Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Promotion Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Promotion Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Promotion Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.