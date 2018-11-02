ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (SPXB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25

ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2549 per share on Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of SPXB stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.80 and a 1-year high of $81.41.

