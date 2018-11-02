Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Position Reduced by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $127,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $212,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 69.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $79.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 36.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

PB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

In other news, Director Leah Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $76,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harrison Stafford II sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $138,643.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,919.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,695 shares of company stock valued at $585,029 over the last ninety days. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

