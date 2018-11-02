Proto Labs (PRLB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $134.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.11. The company had a trading volume of 172,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $82.93 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $115.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.53 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Bodor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Way sold 3,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $570,330.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,412.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,441 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,788,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Read More: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.