Prudential (PRU) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday.

PRU has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($24.81) target price (down previously from GBX 1,899 ($24.81)) on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,275 ($29.73) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,160.12 ($28.23).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,611.50 ($21.06) on Friday. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 1,612.14 ($21.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,992.50 ($26.04).

In other Prudential news, insider James Turner sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,748 ($22.84), for a total value of £25,748.04 ($33,644.37). Insiders acquired a total of 32 shares of company stock valued at $55,269 in the last three months.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

