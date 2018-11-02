Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 3,362 Shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NxStage Medical were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in NxStage Medical during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NxStage Medical by 714.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in NxStage Medical during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NxStage Medical during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NxStage Medical during the second quarter worth about $234,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXTM opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.86 and a beta of -0.06. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.35 million. NxStage Medical had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NxStage Medical, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of NxStage Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NxStage Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

NxStage Medical Profile

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

