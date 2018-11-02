Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes $197,000 Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,692,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,616,000 after purchasing an additional 470,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 364,281 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 330,689 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

HMHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $13.00 price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of HMHC opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.05. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $10.85.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $375.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.20 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

