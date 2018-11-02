Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes Position in Retail Value Inc (RVI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter valued at about $425,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. 6.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVI opened at $28.05 on Friday. Retail Value Inc has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Retail Value in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the NYSE. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets, which had a combined gross book value of approximately $2.8 billion as of March 31, 2018.

