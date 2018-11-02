Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Issued By William Blair

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – William Blair cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ FY2019 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Wood & Company upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Shares of FIS opened at $103.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $89.31 and a 52-week high of $110.83.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 139.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 588.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $454,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $529,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $2,606,780.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,517.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

