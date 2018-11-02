Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Issued By Northcoast Research

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) – Analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $737.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CTB. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,045,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,291,000 after buying an additional 1,434,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,035,000 after buying an additional 1,334,340 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,455,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,010,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,189,000 after buying an additional 618,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,155,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after buying an additional 599,162 shares during the last quarter.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.