Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for ON Semiconductor Corp Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP William Hall sold 25,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 415,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,132,989.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 1,214 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $26,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,574.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,494 shares of company stock worth $768,883 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.