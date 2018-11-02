Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s FY2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 57.84% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

AJRD opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.07. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 801.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 99.3% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 298.5% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 6,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter valued at $226,000.

In other news, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $182,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

