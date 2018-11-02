Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) Cut by Analyst

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Intevac in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intevac’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

IVAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Intevac stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. Intevac has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Intevac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 20th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

