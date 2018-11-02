Qbao Market Cap Tops $2.96 Million (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Qbao token can now be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, EXX, CoinEgg and Gate.io. Qbao has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $170,596.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000660 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, LBank, Allcoin, CoinEgg, Gate.io and EXX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

