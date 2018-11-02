Qiagen NV (QGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

QGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 90,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

