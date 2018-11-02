Qiagen (QGEN) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QGEN. BidaskClub cut Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Qiagen stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 5.07. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $377.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.11 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 548.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Qiagen by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

