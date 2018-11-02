Qiagen (QGEN) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qiagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Commerzbank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qiagen from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Qiagen from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Qiagen from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Qiagen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.13.

QGEN stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. 99,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,113. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Qiagen had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $377.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter worth about $19,143,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,076,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 41,298 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 12.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 27,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 28.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,174,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter worth about $6,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

