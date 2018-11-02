Qorvo (QRVO) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.02 million.Qorvo also updated its Q3 guidance to approx $1.95 EPS.

QRVO stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.37. The stock had a trading volume of 56,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,628. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $884.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.57 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qorvo from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.43.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $75,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,194. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,535 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $388,604.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,549,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,635,256. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

