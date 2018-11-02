Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Shares Up 4.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) rose 4.3% on Friday after Buckingham Research raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Quad/Graphics traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.71. Approximately 60,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 324,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

QUAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Quad/Graphics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 407,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,216,000 after acquiring an additional 83,498 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 168,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 175,663 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Quad/Graphics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile (NYSE:QUAD)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.