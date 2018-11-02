Quaker Chemical (KWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $222.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.31 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.89%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded up $21.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.91. 187,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,134. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $137.95 and a 52-week high of $211.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

KWR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Sidoti upped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $151.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $170.00 target price on Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.40.

In other news, VP D Jeffry Benoliel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $335,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,400.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP L Wilbert Platzer sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.76, for a total value of $347,876.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,343.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,579. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.