Qualys (QLYS) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We maintain our Neutral rating and $80 price target. Qualys reported solid 3Q18 results supported by strong traction with the cloud agent and an uptick in contribution from new products. We see the ease of use, frictionless management and low cost of consuming incremental applications from the Qualys Platform as driving greater strategic value over time. We are positive on the fundamentals but view the stock as fairly valued at current levels.””

Get Qualys alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QLYS. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price target on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

Qualys stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.06. 2,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,745. Qualys has a one year low of $54.20 and a one year high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $176,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,622.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $289,667.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,285,450.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 274,641 shares of company stock valued at $23,858,332. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,892,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,625,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,891,000 after acquiring an additional 468,437 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Qualys by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 106,767 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 238,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 102,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Qualys by 444.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 47,181 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.