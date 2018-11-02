Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,216,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,389 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $207,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in Quanta Services by 20.2% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 21.5% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 12.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $40.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

