QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Sells 4,200 Shares of WestRock Co (WRK)

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lessened its stake in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WestRock by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Conning Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 685,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 84,013 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 97,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 22,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in WestRock by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,464,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,518,000 after purchasing an additional 108,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. WestRock Co has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock Co will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on WestRock from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WestRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.42.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

