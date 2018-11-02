Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Holdings Reduced by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,648,000 after buying an additional 589,197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,564,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,944,000 after buying an additional 127,232 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,326,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,338,000 after buying an additional 178,041 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,048,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,223,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,781,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,845,000 after buying an additional 648,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Argus set a $106.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.13.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

