RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. RadNet reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.34 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RadNet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of RadNet stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,076. The stock has a market cap of $719.45 million, a PE ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.27. RadNet has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 902,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,574.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $218,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,182,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $506,660. 7.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the second quarter valued at about $21,532,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 20.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,414,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 413,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,283,000 after purchasing an additional 374,945 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in RadNet in the third quarter valued at about $5,026,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in RadNet by 318.7% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 423,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 322,145 shares in the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

