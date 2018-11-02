Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.35

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 11728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

RNGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ranger Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.10.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. On average, analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Merrill A. Miller, Jr. purchased 11,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,369.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 205,177 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 22.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 141,395 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

