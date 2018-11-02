Raymond James & Associates Has $232,000 Stake in SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SSR Mining were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 21,294 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSRM opened at $10.15 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Howard Weil upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $11.75 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.