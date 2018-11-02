Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 13,080 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE MITT opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $490.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 52.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.