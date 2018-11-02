Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in RMR Group Inc (RMR)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RMR Group in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in RMR Group in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in RMR Group by 94.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $74.97 on Friday. RMR Group Inc has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of -0.10.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. RMR Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RMR Group Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $89.00 target price on shares of RMR Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

