Raymond James Lowers First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) Price Target to $42.00

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FMBH. BidaskClub raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.98. 688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.09. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.46%.

In other First Mid-Illinois Bancshares news, COO Michael L. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $101,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,464.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

