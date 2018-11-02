Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gilead Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.84.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.44. 4,953,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,361,819. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $3,708,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $227,505,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,936,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,191,575,000 after buying an additional 3,221,439 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,906,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,596,000 after buying an additional 1,988,987 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4,550.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,913,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,555,000 after buying an additional 1,872,389 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,631.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 997,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,674,000 after buying an additional 940,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,579,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,126,000 after buying an additional 696,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

