RDI Reit (RDI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of RDI Reit (LON:RDI) in a research report report published on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of RDI Reit in a report on Thursday, October 25th.

RDI Reit stock opened at GBX 34.10 ($0.45) on Tuesday. RDI Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.25 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 40.95 ($0.54).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%.

About RDI Reit

RDI is a FTSE 250 UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to being the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

