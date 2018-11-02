Realty Income Corp (O) Stake Boosted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 192,039 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 946,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,118,000 after buying an additional 83,948 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 38,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $61.19 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.11.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $338.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Realty Income from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.51.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $527,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Mclaughlin sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $179,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,886 shares in the company, valued at $979,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,067 shares of company stock worth $5,142,150. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

