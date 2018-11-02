Relx (REL) Given New GBX 1,940 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,940 ($25.35) in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,685 ($22.02) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,615 ($21.10) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,780.77 ($23.27).

LON:REL remained flat at $GBX 1,530 ($19.99) on Thursday. 3,409,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,399 ($18.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,784 ($23.31).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

