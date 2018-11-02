Renos (RNS) Market Capitalization Reaches $147,438.00

Renos (CURRENCY:RNS) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Renos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Renos has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Renos has a total market cap of $147,438.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Renos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Renos alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002439 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Renos Coin Profile

Renos (CRYPTO:RNS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. Renos’ total supply is 33,356,077 coins. Renos’ official website is renoscoin.com. Renos’ official Twitter account is @RenosCoin.

Buying and Selling Renos

Renos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Renos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Renos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Renos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Renos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.