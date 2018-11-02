Research Analysts Offer Predictions for 8×8, Inc.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) – Equities researchers at Summit Insights issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for 8X8 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Summit Insights analyst J. Kees anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Summit Insights currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights also issued estimates for 8X8’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.26 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

EGHT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. 25,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,888. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Darren J. Hakeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Potter sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $31,011.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in 8X8 by 770.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 489,411 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,301,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

