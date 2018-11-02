Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Selective Insurance Group’s Q4 2018 Earnings (SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a report issued on Monday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Boenning Scattergood has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.10 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 6.34%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $67.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $100,359.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John J. Marchioni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,823,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

