Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ADTRAN (ADTN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ADTRAN (NASDAQ: ADTN):

10/24/2018 – ADTRAN was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/18/2018 – ADTRAN had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/17/2018 – ADTRAN was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2018 – ADTRAN was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/9/2018 – ADTRAN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADTRAN offers a complete portfolio of maintenance, turnkey network implementation, solutions integration and managed services to accelerate time to market, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction. The company is accelerating the industry’s transition to open, programmable, scalable networks by leveraging the ADTRAN Mosaic Software-Defined Access architecture that combines modern Web-scale technologies with open-source platforms to facilitate rapid innovation in multi-technology, multi-vendor environments. The company expects solid traction in its domestic markets for ultra broadband and Fiber-To-The-Home solutions along with SD access and EPON solutions. ADTRAN has also outperformed the industry in the past six months on an average. However, high technological obsolescence increases its operating costs with continuous investments in R&D efforts, limiting its growth potential to some extent.”

10/2/2018 – ADTRAN was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/13/2018 – ADTRAN was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/13/2018 – ADTRAN had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $21.00 to $22.00.

9/12/2018 – ADTRAN was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $140.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ADTRAN by 5,939.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 59,392 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,791,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in ADTRAN by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,795,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 686,488 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

