Restaurant Group (RTN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock.

RTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Restaurant Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Restaurant Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Restaurant Group to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 313.50 ($4.10).

Get Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 260.40 ($3.40) on Tuesday. Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 229.20 ($2.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.70 ($4.99).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th were given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.32%.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.