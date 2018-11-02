Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 3,590 Shares of Cerner Co. (CERN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerner by 3,608.5% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 30,564 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Cerner by 880.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Cerner by 85.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, President Zane M. Burke sold 151,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $9,934,969.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,633.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Zane M. Burke sold 381,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $24,411,952.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 59,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,472.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,270,870 shares of company stock valued at $82,486,031 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.98.

CERN stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.