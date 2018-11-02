Rev Group (REVG) Trading Up 7.4%

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) was up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.72. Approximately 604,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 643,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rev Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 target price on Rev Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rev Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, MED started coverage on Rev Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rev Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Rev Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $664.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.64 million. Rev Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rev Group Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Rev Group’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rev Group by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Rev Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rev Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Rev Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Rev Group by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter.

About Rev Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.