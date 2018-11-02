Reviewing OurPet’s (OPCO) and Tupperware Brands (TUP)

OurPet’s (OTCMKTS:OPCO) and Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Tupperware Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of OurPet’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Tupperware Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OurPet’s and Tupperware Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OurPet’s 5.01% 11.57% 7.87% Tupperware Brands -8.73% -147.13% 16.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OurPet’s and Tupperware Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OurPet’s $28.25 million 0.52 $1.74 million N/A N/A Tupperware Brands $2.26 billion 0.84 -$265.40 million $4.84 7.82

OurPet’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tupperware Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for OurPet’s and Tupperware Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OurPet’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Tupperware Brands 2 4 0 0 1.67

Tupperware Brands has a consensus price target of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.71%. Given Tupperware Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tupperware Brands is more favorable than OurPet’s.

Volatility and Risk

OurPet’s has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tupperware Brands has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tupperware Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. OurPet’s does not pay a dividend. Tupperware Brands pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Tupperware Brands beats OurPet’s on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OurPet’s Company Profile

OurPet's Company designs, develops, produces, and markets various accessories and consumable pet products for enhancing the health, safety, comfort, and enjoyment of pets in the United States and internationally. It offers various pet products, such as dog, cat, and bird feeders; storage bins; dog and cat toys; cat and dog waste management products; catnip products; scratchers and cat treats; dog houses, bowls, and molds; cat litter, litter box accessories, and disposable litter boxes; and pet supplements. The company markets and sells its products under the OurPet's, PetZone, Flappy, SmartScoop, EcoPure Naturals, Play-N-Squeak, Durapet, Clipnosis, Go! Cat! Go!, Festiva, Eat, Smarter Toys, petzonebrand.com, and Cosmic Pet brands. It serves mass retailers, pet superstores, regional pet chains, pet catalogues, e-commerce, warehouse club stores, military exchange chains, grocery chains, and pet distributors. The company was formerly known as Napro, Inc. and changed its name to OurPet's Company in March 1998. OurPet's Company was founded in 1985 and is based in Fairport Harbor, Ohio.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. The company sells its products directly to distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

