Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Has $19.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 11.9% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $140.13 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $129.84 and a 12 month high of $151.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were given a $0.7142 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

