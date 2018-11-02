Rheinmetall AG (RHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €110.50 ($128.49).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHM shares. Societe Generale set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($140.70) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of Rheinmetall stock traded up €2.58 ($3.00) on Friday, reaching €80.00 ($93.02). The stock had a trading volume of 146,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €71.11 ($82.69) and a 1 year high of €116.80 ($135.81).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

