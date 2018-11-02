Richard R. Donohue Acquires 700 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Richard R. Donohue bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $20,433.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,568.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOFG shares. ValuEngine lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

