Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5,298.9% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 106,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 158,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 185,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 585,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,675,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Shares of SLB opened at $51.66 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

