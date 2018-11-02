Ring Energy Inc (REI) Holdings Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Ring Energy worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,093,000 after purchasing an additional 864,863 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 46.4% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 2,655,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after purchasing an additional 841,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,887,000 after purchasing an additional 713,951 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 164.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 589,567 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $7.55 on Friday. Ring Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.47%.

In other Ring Energy news, President David A. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $115,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 135,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 370,375 shares of company stock worth $4,183,691.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Ifs Securities started coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $15.00 price target on Ring Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

